Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Announces Earnings Results

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. Vintage Wine Estates updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VWE stock opened at 3.29 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 3.05 and a 52-week high of 12.38. The stock has a market cap of $200.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 8.00.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

