Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. Vintage Wine Estates updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vintage Wine Estates Trading Down 40.3 %

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 3.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is 8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1-year low of 3.05 and a 1-year high of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 255,832 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 222,293 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VWE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 8.83.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

