Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at DA Davidson

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VWE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 8.00.

Vintage Wine Estates Trading Down 40.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 3.30 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 3.05 and a fifty-two week high of 12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

