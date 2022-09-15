Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 3,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 188,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Virgin Orbit Trading Down 7.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

