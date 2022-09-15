VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Update

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VirTra by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VirTra by 46.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in VirTra by 3.5% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VirTra by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.09. 30,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,731. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.02. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

