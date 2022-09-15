Virtue Poker Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $800,230.72 and $501.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 501.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.05 or 0.18377322 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00837584 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020986 BTC.
About Virtue Poker
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here.
