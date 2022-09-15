Vise Technologies Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,793. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.76.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

