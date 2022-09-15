Vise Technologies Inc. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,865 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,604. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.