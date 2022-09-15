Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 15,798 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $357,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $2,254,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 118.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 88.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,847. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.90. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.