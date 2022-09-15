Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 1,808 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.87. 402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,064. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.87 and a 200 day moving average of $347.09.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

