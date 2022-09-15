Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 3,525 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $144.34 and a one year high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.69.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

