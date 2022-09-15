Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.15. 20,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,412. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

