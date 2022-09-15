Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

