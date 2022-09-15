VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA) Short Interest Update

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMG Consumer Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMGA remained flat at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

About VMG Consumer Acquisition

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

