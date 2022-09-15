VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,539 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VMW stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.97. 32,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.01. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.