Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 239,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. CVI Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 303,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth $5,257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WALD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Down 1.3 %

Waldencast Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WALD traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 1,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,760. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.