Wallet Swap Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WSWAP)

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wallet Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wallet Swap has a total market capitalization of $451,018.07 and approximately $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 490.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.

Wallet Swap Profile

Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

