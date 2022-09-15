Walleye Capital LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,598 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point cut their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

