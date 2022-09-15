Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Donaldson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 33.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 114,091 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Donaldson by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 173,178 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 508,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

DCI stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

