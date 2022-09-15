Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 83,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,108,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,049,000 after buying an additional 224,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %
WMT stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $133.93. 169,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Insider Activity
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.