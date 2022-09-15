Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 83,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,108,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,049,000 after buying an additional 224,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $133.93. 169,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

