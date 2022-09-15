Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on the stock.
Watkin Jones Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 176.80 ($2.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 209.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.16. Watkin Jones has a 12-month low of GBX 173.80 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.09 ($3.41). The firm has a market cap of £453.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5,893.33.
Watkin Jones Company Profile
