Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on the stock.

Watkin Jones Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 176.80 ($2.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 209.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.16. Watkin Jones has a 12-month low of GBX 173.80 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.09 ($3.41). The firm has a market cap of £453.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5,893.33.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

