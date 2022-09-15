Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $173.00

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 177.20 ($2.14), with a volume of 277440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.80 ($2.14).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Monday.

Watkin Jones Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 226.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £454.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,893.33.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Featured Stories

