WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases 102 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,868,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 756.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,578,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $655,299,000 after acquiring an additional 264,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.17 and its 200 day moving average is $301.72.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.