Wedbush Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $157.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.65.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $137.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 153.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 72.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 234.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

