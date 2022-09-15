Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after buying an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.87. 56,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,064,689. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

