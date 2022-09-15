Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 2.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Elevance Health by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Elevance Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 41.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $10.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $480.47. 10,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.03. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.37 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.38.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

