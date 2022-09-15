Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 727 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. 2,636,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.

