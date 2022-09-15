WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

Several research firms have issued reports on SMWH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,760 ($21.27) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,469 ($17.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -55.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,435.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,463.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,809.50 ($21.86).

In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 3,000 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

