WildBrain (TSE:WILD) PT Lowered to C$3.00

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WILD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of WildBrain to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

WILD traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 152,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. WildBrain has a 1-year low of C$2.19 and a 1-year high of C$4.20.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

