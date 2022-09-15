Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 81 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $361.96. 24,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,153. The firm has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

