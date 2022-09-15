Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $509,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.23. 825,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,593,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.14. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

