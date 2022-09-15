Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $615,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 208,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $555,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.03. 15,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,785. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

