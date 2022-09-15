Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 152,307 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 79,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,579. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

