Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 36,606 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,606 shares during the quarter. Rithm Capital makes up 1.2% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 468.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 603.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 74,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,982. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RITM. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

