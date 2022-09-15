Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.68. 12,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile



Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

