Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 51.4% in August

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WHLM stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

