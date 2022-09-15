William Richard White Sells 32,500 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $119,715.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.53. 4,100,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,607. The company has a market capitalization of $996.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.56. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 1,735,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 698.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 455,525 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 355,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 329,708 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

