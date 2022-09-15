WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
WiSA Technologies Price Performance
Shares of WISA remained flat at $0.58 on Thursday. 17,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,324. WiSA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.
WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 247.08%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WiSA Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
WiSA Technologies Company Profile
WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.
