WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WISA remained flat at $0.58 on Thursday. 17,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,324. WiSA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 247.08%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WiSA Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WISA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WiSA Technologies to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

Featured Stories

