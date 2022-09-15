WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.
WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DXGE traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.
WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (DXGE)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.