WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXGE traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

Get WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXGE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.