WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.81. Approximately 81,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 163,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTSX. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.