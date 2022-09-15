WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.41 and last traded at $82.60. Approximately 80,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 81,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.25.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after purchasing an additional 329,394 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 431,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,061,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 266,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

