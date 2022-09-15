Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Workiva stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 392,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

