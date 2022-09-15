Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWAC. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 32.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 176,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $997,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 332,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,438. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

