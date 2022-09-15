Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 68,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,616 shares.The stock last traded at $65.43 and had previously closed at $60.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 90.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

