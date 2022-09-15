Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $608.66

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 608.66 ($7.35) and traded as high as GBX 620 ($7.49). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 612 ($7.39), with a volume of 25,935 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Wynnstay Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £139.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 608.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 601.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

(Get Rating)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.