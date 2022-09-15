Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $216.69

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.69 ($2.62) and traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.51). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.51), with a volume of 26,918 shares trading hands.

Xaar Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.61. The firm has a market cap of £164.74 million and a PE ratio of 20,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and Digital Imaging segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 3 and 6, and 2001+ head personality card.

