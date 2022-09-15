Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,324 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XENE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 262,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

