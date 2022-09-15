Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Down 1.7%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 7,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 23,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

XIACF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Xiaomi from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

