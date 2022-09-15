Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells $413,420.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $413,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 888,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,462,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $359,040.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $281,520.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $315,140.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $232,120.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 625,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,218. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Several research firms recently issued reports on XMTR. CL King raised their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xometry by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Xometry by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 83,079 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 1,212.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 54,273 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after buying an additional 753,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

