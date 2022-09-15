Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $30,571.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 796.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.44 or 0.12302455 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00840721 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021126 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035222 BTC.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official website is yop.finance.
