Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $30,571.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 796.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.44 or 0.12302455 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00840721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035222 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official website is yop.finance.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. Telegram | Medium “

